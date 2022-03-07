12 new SHOs posted

LAHORE:DIG Operations issued posting orders for 12 new SHOs at different police stations here on Sunday. Inspector Asif Ata has been posted as SHO Shadbagh, Inspector Masood Rehman as SHO Sabzazar, Sub Inspector Asim Hameed as SHO Shalimar, Inspector Zaheeruddin as SHO Lytton Road, Inspector Shahzeb as SHO Defense B, Inspector Ahmad Adnan as SHO Mustafabad, Sub Inspector Khurram Shehzad as SHO Misri Shah, Inspector Abdul Wahid as SHO Shahdara, Sub Inspector Imran Khan as SHO Badami Bagh, Inspector Maqsood Ahmed as SHO Nishtar Colony, Sub Inspector Zulqarnain as SHO Faisal Town and Inspector Mujahid Hussain has been posted as SHO Johar Town.