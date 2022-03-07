Tait set to join Pakistan team

ISLAMABAD: Bowling coach Shaun Tait will join the Pakistan team ahead of the second Test against Australia starting from March 12 at the National Stadium Karachi.

The former Australian quick has been appointed on a one-year contract by the PCB. Pakistan have been without a permanent bowling coach since Waqar Younis’ resignation ahead of the T20I World Cup last year.

South Africa’s Vernon Philander was appointed Pakistan’s bowling consultant for the T20I World Cup 2021, and he also accompanied the side on their following tour of Bangladesh.