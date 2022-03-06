PM Imran grieved over Warne’s death

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the death of former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne.

The prime minister, in a tweet Saturday, said the late bowling genius, who took the art of leg-spinning to new heights, would be missed in the cricket world.

Saddened to learn the sudden passing away of cricketer Shane Warne; a bowling genius who took the art of leg spin to new heights.

He will be missed across the cricketing world; he posted on his Twitter handle. Warne, one of cricket’s Five Cricketers of the Century, Warne had retired from the international cricket after claiming 293 wickets in ODIs and 708 wickets in Tests, the most by a leg-spinner in this format.

Warne had made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992. He was also an ODI World Cup winner in 1999. the Australian cricket said in a statement.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, ’s Abdul Qadir had kept the art alive, Warne brought a new glamour and attacking intent to legspin, with his bottle-blond hair allied to a keen tactical brain that he used to outfox a host of unwitting opponents in his pomp.