The legend of Warne

At a time when the cricket world was mourning the death of Australian legend Rod Marsh came the news that Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers in history, had passed away at the young age of 52. Warne died of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in the Thai island of Koh Samui. The tragic news came as a shock to hundreds of millions of cricket fans all over the globe. Warne, regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, wasn't just an Australian icon, he was an international icon. A larger-than-life figure, Warne played for Australia from 1992 to 2007, claiming 708 Test wickets. By single-handedly reviving the art of legspin, Warne earned a permanent place in the annals of cricketing history. In a 15-year career for Australia, Warne produced countless moments of sheer genius. But he will always be best remembered for bowling the so-called ‘ball of the century’ during Australia's Ashes tour of 1993. It was Warne's first delivery at Old Trafford which bamboozled the seasoned Mike Gatting as it turned from outside leg stump before shattering the off stump. A young, blonde Warne became a legend right there, and never looked back.

Pakistani players saw him as a formidable adversary. Even though he wasn't as successful against Pakistan as he was against arch-rivals England, Warne did them a lot of damage when it mattered. His 7-23 at the Gabba just floored the Pakistanis. But his most lethal showing against Pakistan came in the 1999 World Cup final at Lord's when he took 4-33 as the Greenshirts were bundled out for just 132 in what turned out to be a huge mismatch. Warne retired from the international game after helping Australia thrash England 5-0 in the Ashes. He was 37 and retired but still an international star. He captained Rajasthan Royals to a title-winning triumph in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cricket fans still remember how Warne and Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir took Royals to victory against Chennai Super Kings in the final over. Later, Warne became a full-time commentator and soon garnered a reputation with his sharp and incisive comments. He was also a professional poker player.

Warne often courted controversy. In 1995, Warne and Mark Waugh were fined after admitting they supplied match information to an Indian bookmaker. In 2003, Warne was banned for one year after he tested positive for diuretics, a banned drug, which he said he was using for weight loss. The suspension effectively ended his ODI career. But all such controversies were overshadowed by the grand achievements of a champion spinner. On the cricket field, he was a true legend. Warnie might have gone – and gone too soon – but he will remain etched in the memories of cricket fans forever.