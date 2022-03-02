Jehangir Tomb Complex to be conserved

LAHORE:Jehangir mausoleum complex recently included in 25 heritage sites on World Monuments Watch (WMW) list 2022 by the World Monuments Fund (WMF) will be conserved.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the WMW selection comprises globally recognised heritage sites whose preservation is urgent and vital. The site was proposed/nominated by Nespak with Ms Yasmin Cheema, a cultural heritage conservationist. A proper conservation plan will be developed by Nespak with a multidisciplinary team of experts including Ms Yasmeen Cheema to conserve and restore the buildings in the complex and rejuvenate Chahar Bagh (paradise garden).

The mausoleum complex of Emperor Jehangir is the only Mughal Emperor funerary complex in Pakistan and has the outstanding universal value of being the only single-storey commemorative structure for a Mughal Emperor. WMF is a leading independent organisation devoted to safeguarding the world's most treasured places to enrich people's lives and build mutual understanding across cultures and communities.