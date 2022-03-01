Bulgarian minister sacked

Ottawa: Major Canadian TV providers have pulled Russian state television network RT from their output, they announced...
United Nations, United States: The UN Security Council voted on Monday to extend to all of Yemen’s Huthi rebels an...
Nairobil: The United Nations opened an environment summit in Nairobi on Monday where nations are being urged to adopt...
BrasÃlia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that South America’s biggest country will remain...
Paris: France said on Monday it was "critical" that negotiators trying to restore a 2015 deal over Iran’s nuclear...
Hong Kong: Hong Kong may impose a China-style hard lockdown that confines people to their homes, authorities signalled...
Comments