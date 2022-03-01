 
Tuesday March 01, 2022
World

Bulgarian minister sacked

By AFP
March 01, 2022

Sofia: Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said his defence minister will be fired over his restrained stance on Ukraine, notably stopping short of calling the conflict a "war". An extraordinary government session would approve Defence Minister Stefan Yanev’s resignation, Petkov said on Monday.

