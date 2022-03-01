Covid positive case rate surges past 4pc in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed three more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,070 in the province.

As many as 12,584 tests were conducted, after which 516 people tested positive, which constituted a 4.1 per cent detection rate, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Monday.

So far, the report said, 7,942,892 tests had been conducted against which 564,592 cases had been diagnosed. Of them, 95 per cent, or 537,071 patients, had recovered, including 53 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,967 patients were under treatment -- 19,781 in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres, 175 at different hospitals and 15 shifted on ventilators. Out of the 516 new cases, 99 were reported from Karachi, including 46 from District South, 23 from District East, 14 from District West, 13 from District Korangi, two from District Central and one from District Malir.

Hyderabad reported 101 cases, Jamshoro 35, Dadu and Sanghar 28 each, NausheroFeroze 24, Mirpurkhas 19, Umerkot and Tando Muhammad Khan 16 each, Tharparkar 15, Tando Allahyar and Ghotki 12 each, Sujawal and Thatta 11 each, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Larkana eight each, Badin seven, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Matiari six each, Khairpur three and Shaheed Benazirabad one. Sharing the vaccination data, the CM said that in total 47,610,428 vaccine doses had been administered, which constituted 87.38 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.