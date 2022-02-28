Ricardas Berankis led Lithuania arrive for Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: The Lithuania team arrived Sunday to compete in the Davis Cup Play-off against Pakistan, scheduled at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on March 4-5.

World No 98 Ricardas Berankis was the first to arrive in the wee hours Sunday followed by other members of the team that include Laurynas Grigelis, Ainius Sabaliauskas, Edas Butvilas, Ainius Sabaliauskas and Rimvyda.

Virgiija Pallukaite is the team manager.

Lithuanian Tennis Federation President Ramunas Grusas has also arrived with the team.

The visitors from Lithuania faced some difficulties in checking in the hotel where the Australian cricket team is staying. Since the Australian team is enjoying presidential guest security status, it took some time for the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to settle down the matter and help them check in their rooms.

At the arrival, the Covid-19 tests were conducted on visiting team members which were later declared negative.

Meanwhile, Aisamul Haq has also joined the Pakistan team on Sunday. Other members of the team are Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib and Muhammad Abid.

The Pakistan team also checked at hotel rooms Sunday.