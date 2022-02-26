Three uplift schemes

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of school education and roads sectors at an estimated cost of Rs4.301 billion.
The approved development schemes included Koh-e-Suleman Public School of Excellence (Boys & Girls) at Barthi, DG Khan at the cost of Rs1.5 billion, construction of Daultala Bye-Pass Road via Chakwal Road to Madurai, Tehsil Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs638.002 million and Dualisation / Improvement of Multan Mattital Road, District Multan at the cost of Rs2.163 billion.
LAHORE:Around six people lost their lives to coronavirus on Friday, while 303 new cases were reported across Punjab....
LAHORE:Tanzeem Islami launched a countrywide three-day Haya Campaign on Friday. In a message, TI amir Shujauddin...
Islamabad:Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Friday showcased a puppet show aimed at entertaining the audience...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged the government for damaging the spirit of the Constitution by...
Comments