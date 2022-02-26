Qalandars reach final after thrashing United in thriller

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars fought their way into the final of Pakistan Super League after they overcame Islamabad United in the second eliminator playoff of season 7 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday night.

In the final, defending champions Multan Sultans will play against Lahore Qalandars for the Season 7th glory on Sunday. In the day’s match, both the teams’s bout went almost neck and neck and Lahore came out thumping with a six-run win in 19.4 overs.

Lahore cracked 168 for seven and later with a never give up approach folded Islamabad’s innings with two balls to spare. The second eliminator was an encounter of shifting prospects. Islamabad United were off to a flying start, getting 14 runs of the first over thanks to Paul Stirling, who hit Shaheen Shah Afridi for a four and a six along with four singles. Then, it was the turn of Shaheen to hit back, he in his next over took the wickets of Stirling (13) and Will Jacks (duck), so Lahore wa back in the game again.

Islamabad’s skipper Shadab Khan then joined opener Alex Hales and smacked Samit Patel for 11 runs, including a six showing his intent. But Zaman Khan in the next over sent Shadab back for his 14 and suddenly Islamabad was 33 for three in fifth over. Hales holding an end was joined by Dawson, who also short-lived at the crease and was run out.

Just before going back, Dawson with three consecutive fours made 12 in six balls. Though Islamabad lost a couple of wickets but still they kept the run rate within reach. Alex and Azam Khan not only kept the score ticking in difficult times but later almost took the match away from the hands of Lahore. The run out of Azam in the 14th over pulled the two set batters apart after they had 75 runs together for the fifth wicket.

Azam made 40 in 28 balls, laced with three fours and two sixes. Alex then at 38 was joined by Asif Ali but this time it was the former United’s batter to depart off Haris Rauf. Alex faced 29 balls and also hit two fours and a six. Asif and Hasan Ali were up there then to shave off required 39 in 30 balls. Later, the 4th ball of the 17th over saw Shaheen threw a no ball on which Hasan was caught and even on free ball Asif was also caught but he took two runs. That over yielded 13 runs. Hasan, however, threw his wicket in the same fashion off Zaman Khan bowling in the next over. Islamabad required 21 in 18 balls.

Hopes rested with Asif (25 in 11 balls), who was joined by Mohammad Wasim but he became the victim of Rauf. Islamabad were thereafter looking for eight of the final over which was given to David Wiese. On the third ball Wasim was run out and on the next Waqas Maqsood was caught thus Wiese successfully defended the runs needed to guide Lahore into a rematch against Multan.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf took two wickets each, while one fall in the laps David Wiese. Lahore Qalandars who ended second on the table in the league stage, lost against Multan Sultans by 28 runs in the 1st Qualifier playoff to play Islamabad in the second eliminator.

Islamabad United, who were hit by injuries and players unavailability in the mid of the tournament, are now in full strength. With the return of Shadab Khan and Alex Hales, they won the 1st eliminator by 5 wickets against Peshawar Zalmi to take on Lahore today. It is do or die game for both the teams and when Islamabad had two wickets in three overs, they were in perfect control, but Lahore had a remarkable recovery roaring back in the game posting a total enough to fight for.

It was David Wiese who smashed three sixes and a four to post 27 runs in the final over to get the score from 141 to 168. It was a big last over for Lahore Qalandars to set a respectable target. United bowler Liam Dawson started off attack really well and dented Qalandars with the wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Phil Salt. But the third wicket 73 runs partnership between Kamran Ghulam and Abdullah Shafique brought them back in the game. Kamran perished earlier after scoring 30, while Shafique went on to smash a magnificent half-century.

The right-handed batter scored 52 runs off just 28 balls; smashing four boundaries and three sixes. Shadab Khan broke their partnership and after that it was Islamabad United tightening the noose till the last over blitz by Wiese. Later, Samit Patel produced a crucial role with 21 runs and shifted the reign to Wiese. Patel scored 21 off 18 balls, hitting one boundary and a six.

The late onslaught of Wiese earned him 28 not out on the board in eight balls. Liam Dawson and Mohammad Wasim bagged two wickets each, while Shadab Khan and Waqas Maqsood struck out a batter apiece. Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi won the toss and decided to bat first. They entered the field with the same team which played against Multan Sultans in 1st Qualifier. However, there were a couple of changes in Islamabad United as Paul Stirling and Mohammad Wasim junior come in place of Faheem Ashraf and Zahid Mahmood.