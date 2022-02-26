



ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday challenged the objections of the Registrar of the Supreme Court on its petitions, challenging the lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians.

President Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsen Bhoon had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on January 27 under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, praying to declare that the declaration by a court of law under Article 62(1)(f) only applies to the election under question and does not entail a perpetual/lifetime bar.

The assistant registrar of the Supreme Court, however, on January 29 had returned the petition on not being maintainable as well as raising some objections. The Registrar's Office had stated that persons declared disqualified by this court under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution have already availed remedy under the law.

Similarly, it was also stated by the registrar's office that the matter has already been resolved by a five-member larger bench of this court vide judgment reported as PLD 2018 SC 405 that disqualification entails a perpetual time bar.

The registrar's office had further stated that the petitioners have not pointed out as to what questions of public importance in the instant case are involved with reference to enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed under the Constitution, so as to directly invoke jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3).

That the petitioners are invoking the extraordinary jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution for the redressal of an individual grievance, which is not permissible in terms of the judgment reported as 1998 SCMR 793 titled as "Zulfiqar Mehdi. Vs. PIA, etc.", the registrar's office had further stated.

The registrar's office had further objected that the ingredients for invoking extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution have not been satisfied adding that the petitioners have not approached any other appropriate forum available under the law for the same relief and have also not provided any justification for not doing so.

That two contradictory prayers have been made in the Constitution Petition, one seeking declaration under Article 184(3) that disqualification only applies to the election under question and the other that declaration under Article 184(3) do not constitute declarations by a court of law.

Ahsen Bhoon, however, on Friday prayed the apex court that the impugned order is against the law and facts on the file and is, therefore, liable to be set aside and the Constitutional Petition filed by him may kindly to be admitted for hearing on merits. Ahsen Bhoon submitted that he sought the court’s indulgence on questions relating to the interpretation of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and its interplay with the rights guaranteed under Article 17 of the Constitution.

The outcome of the instant petition will not only determine the ability of present and future candidates to contest elections, but also the electoral choice exercised by the electorate at the federal, provincial and local government level. He submitted that the instant petition relates to the interpretation of Article 62(1)(f) in the light of the rights guaranteed under Article 17, read with articles 4, 9 and 10-A of the Constitution. He submitted that Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution does not provide for a disqualification thereunder to be perpetual/ permanent.

On the contrary, he said that the text of Article 62(1)(f) is silent vis-à-vis the duration of a disqualification adding that attributing permanence or perpetuity to a disqualification pursuant to Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, where such permanence/perpetuity is not provided for in the language of the Constitution disproportionately curtails the rights of candidates guaranteed under Article 17 of the Constitution.

He contended that lifetime/perpetual disqualification restricts the electoral choice available to prevent the electorate of a constituency (be it for the Parliament, a Provincial Assembly or a Local Government) from electing candidates who have been permanently disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, which deprives the citizens/voters from the free exercise of the right to suffrage and choose their representatives in accordance with their will. He submitted that permanent disqualification of candidates under Article 62(1)(f) in the original jurisdiction of this court pursuant to Article 184(3) of the Constitution or the apex high courts under Article 199 of the Constitution deprives candidates from the right to due process and fair trial as enshrined in articles 4, 10-A and 25 of the Constitution. Ahsen Bhoon submitted that the relief sought by the petitioners in the instant Constitutional Petition is not restricted to any individual(s).

On the contrary, he said that the relief sought by the instant Constitutional Petition impacts, inter alia, the classes of persons, including candidates currently disqualified vide declarations issued under Article 62(1)(f) for Parliament, provincial assemblies and local governments alike.

He contended that potential candidates who may be disqualified permanently in the future through declarations issued under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and the electorate for elections on federal, provincial and local levels who would be deprived of their freedom to vote for the candidate of their choice on account of permanent disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. Ahsen Bhoon submitted that the basis for the aforesaid Constitutional Petition is that the language of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution does not expressly provide for the disqualification under the said article to be permanent/perpetual.

"In the absence of such a provision, the petitioners seek a declaration that Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution be interpreted in a manner so as to uphold the rights enshrined in Article 17 of the Constitution”, Bhoon submitted. He further submitted that such an interpretation would restrict the disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution to an election under question. He prayed the apex court to that his appeal may very kindly be accepted, the order of the Assistant Registrar (Civil-II) dated 29-01-2022 may kindly be set aside and direction be issued that the Constitutional Petition filed by the present appellants may graciously be entertained, numbered, registered and placed before the court for its disposal on merits.

Referring to the objections that the Constitutional Petition does not fulfill the requirements for this Honourable Court’s original jurisdiction provided in Article 184(3) of the Constitution, Ahsen Bhoon submitted that the court must consider that it raises a question of public importance, and the said question must be with reference to the enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights conferred by Chapter I of Part II of the Constitution.

Ahsen Bhoon submitted that the August Court has, through its jurisprudence, evolved and regulated its original jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution adding that his petition fulfills the criteria for the exercise of jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. Thus, the Impugned Order is liable to be set aside, he submitted. He submitted that Article 184(3) of the Constitution requires that a Petition thereunder must raise a question of “public importance” for it to be entertainable. This requirement for exercise of jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution has been developed by this Court through its jurisprudence.

Ahsen Bhoon further stated that the apex court in Ms Benazir Bhutto, had approved the earlier ruling in Manzoor Elahi v. Federation of Pakistan wherein it was held that in order to acquire public importance, the case must obviously raise a question which is of interest to, or affects, the whole body of people or an entire community. He submitted in determining whether a question is of public importance, this court has also considered potential future consequences arising out of a petition.

In the case of Workers Party Pakistan v. Federation of Pakistan, he said that the apex court entertained petitions under Article 184(3) seeking implementation of electoral laws in line with constitutional requirements for the effective exercise of the rights enshrined in, inter alia, Article 17 of the Constitution.