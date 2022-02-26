‘Invasion’ read the headlines in our newspapers. 19 years ago in March 2002, it was the US invading Iraq. Today it’s Russia invading Ukraine. The stupidity of it all.

When you heard President Biden today, February 24, 2022, speaking about Russia invading Ukraine, you could’ve substituted the words US and Iraq. It’s the same stupidity.

Here we are 19 years later and Russia does not care about international outrage of their invasion of Ukraine just as the United States did not care about millions of people all over the world walking, marching, and protesting against the US war on Iraq.

The world is faced with government leaders who still don’t care that war does not resolve the issues of concern and are willing to sacrifice the lives of young men and women in their military as well as the lives of young and old men and women and tens of thousands of children in the countries they invade.

These leaders are willing to endure years of ‘insurgencies’ (Afghanistan, Iraq) in the countries they invade. They are willing to see cities destroyed (Fallujah). They are willing to use assassin drones, bunker busters, Mother of all Bombs, hypersonic missiles and crow about how proud they are that these weapons are ‘selective’ and kill very few civilians. The leaders just don’t care and feed off the ‘successes’ of others that commit illegal wars and get away with it.

In Russia protesters against the war are already being arrested and hauled off to jail and threatened with criminal records. On the first day of the invasion of Ukraine, over 1600 Russians have been arrested.

19 years ago men and women protested the US war on Iraq in cities around the United States and were arrested, thrown into jails and warehouses and left for days.

19 years ago I resigned as a US diplomat from the US government in opposition to the US war on Iraq. I imagine there are probably some diplomats in Russia that are considering resignation. I believed that the Bush administration’s rationale of war was to secure alleged weapons of mass destruction was wrong. In the United Nations, countries refused to authorize the US war on Iraq.

I’m sure many of the Russian diplomats recognize that Russian recognition of the provinces of Ukraine as independent regions is opposed by many governments as expressed in United Nations debates. The citizens of the United States and citizens of Russia don’t want war. However we keep having leaders that seem to think they can get away with war and they do.

Excerpted: ‘From Putin in Ukraine to Bush in Iraq, Illegal Invasions Must Be Condemned’.

Courtesy: Commondreams.org