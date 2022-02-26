Failing our own

In our society, people from the transgender community face endless physical and mental abuse. Many are brutally murdered. Even the educated who should be role models for others act despicably towards them. Because of these discriminatory attitudes, these people are unable to find decent jobs.
One thinks that no one has the right to say something about the work of another when the society has completely failed an entire community. After all, we have created and promoted these stereotypes, thinking that we are perfect. It is high time we changed our hypocritical attitudes. The government must ensure that ‘respectable’ jobs are provided to those from the transgender community.
Naheed Hassan
Rawalpindi
