Seven terrorists killed in Waziristan, Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan and Balochistan on Thursday. Security Forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists in Hamzoni, North Waziristan District. During an intense exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed and identified as Muhammad Ali, Mateeullah, Muhammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher and Waseem. Weapons, ammunition and equipment were also recovered which include submachine guns, hand grenades, mines, handcuffs and a large number of multiple calibre rounds. The killed terrorists were involved in activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, the security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in an operation to apprehend Tehrik-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in Sambaza, Balochistan. The terrorists were trying to infiltrate into adjacent tribal districts. Once the troops cordoned the area, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. During the heavy exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.