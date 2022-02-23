Japan to provide $189,204 for development projects

Islamabad : The government of Japan has decided to provide grant assistance up to $189,204 to three NGO development projects in Pakistan.

The recipients that will implement the projects are True Worth Foundation, Rehman Foundation, and Dir Area Development Organisation (DADO). The grant contracts were signed between Wada Mitsuhiro, ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, and representatives of the three organizations at the ambassador’s residence in Islamabad on Tuesday.

True Worth Foundation will receive a $62,199 grant (around Rs10.8 million) to install computed radiography, an ambulance, and a generator in Al-Wadood Hospital run by the organisation in Islamabad to provide local people with quality medical services at affordable prices. The computed radiography will enable the hospital to perform PCR testing and diagnose many more diseases.

By introducing the ambulance, the operational and outreach capacity of the hospital in emergency circumstances will also be enhanced.

Rehman Foundation will receive a $65,800 grant to install eight dialysis machines in Islamabad Dialysis Center run by the organisation to strengthen the implementation structure of dialysis treatment. The project will make it possible for dialysis patients to regularly take the treatment at minimal cost, and then ease the financial and physical burden on them.

Dir Area Development Organisation (DADO) will receive a $61,205 grant to construct a micro hydropower station in District Upper Dir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to supply reliable, low-cost, and environmentally-friendly electricity to local people. Its availability will allow them to use ceiling fans during the hot season and heating appliances in winter. Children will also be able to learn under an appropriate illumination level.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador Wada offered the three organisations his sincere congratulations for receiving the grants from the Japanese government. He also hoped that these development projects would contribute to meeting basic human needs and improve the social well-being of Pakistani people.

The government of Japan will continue to support the socio-economic development in Pakistan at the grassroots level by working together with local NGOs through grant assistance.