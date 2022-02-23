Prioritising merit

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has issued a new policy for vacant seats, which says: “All admissions submitted and uploaded by any private or public college within the specified deadlines shall be locked and secured and students who have filled such seats shall not be eligible to apply for admission on vacant seats under the Vacant Seats Policy”. This means that those admitted to dental colleges cannot apply for vacant seats for the MBBS programme.

Such a policy will enable students with low aggregate marks to get admission in MBBS, while students with higher aggregate will not even be allowed to try. The PMC should permit students who have been selected in dental colleges to apply for vacant MBBS seats if they meet the merit criteria.

Ali Azlan

Lahore