Prioritising merit

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has issued a new policy for vacant seats, which says: “All admissions submitted and uploaded by any private or public college within the specified deadlines shall be locked and secured and students who have filled such seats shall not be eligible to apply for admission on vacant seats under the Vacant Seats Policy”. This means that those admitted to dental colleges cannot apply for vacant seats for the MBBS programme.
Such a policy will enable students with low aggregate marks to get admission in MBBS, while students with higher aggregate will not even be allowed to try. The PMC should permit students who have been selected in dental colleges to apply for vacant MBBS seats if they meet the merit criteria.
Ali Azlan
Lahore
Pakistan is not safe for journalists. In 2021, at least four journalists lost their lives in the line of duty. It is...
As expected, the country’s conservative elements are making great effort to prevent the Aurat March from taking...
This refers to the editorial ‘The petrol shock’ . The prices of petroleum products are increasing by the day. This...
This refers to the editorial ‘March of hatred’ Yet another horrid mob has become the ‘judge’, ‘jury’ and...
Since Ziaul Haq banned students unions, students’ concerns have been sidelined. Instances of harassment are...
Unbridled street crimes in Karachi are resulting in the deaths of a large number of residents. CCTV cameras with their...
Comments