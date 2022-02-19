Covid-19 claims seven more lives in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed seven more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,020 in the province.

A total of 11,469 tests were conducted, after which 690 tested positive, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated this in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday. He said that currently 44,013 patients were under treatment, of whom 43,752 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centres, 241 at different hospitals and 17 on ventilators.

Out of the 690 new cases, 219 were detected from Karachi: 60 from District Korangi, 53 from District Malir, 50 from District South, 40 from District East, 10 from District

West and six from District Central.

Hyderabad reported 301 cases, Tharparkar 27, Tando Muhammad Khan 17, Larkana and Malir 15 each, Jamshoro 13, Thatta 12, Matiari 10, Tando Allahyar nine, Sanghar eight, Badin and Sujawal seven each, Umerkot six, Khairpur five, Ghotki, Nausheroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Kambar three each and Dadu two.

Sharing the vaccination data, the CM said that in total 45,415,538 vaccine doses had been administered, which constituted 84.08 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.