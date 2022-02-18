Javeria feels honoured to represent Pakistan in WC

LAHORE: Pakistan women national team player Javeria Khan feels pride and honour while representing the country at the international level.

Javeria is with the national team in New Zealand to play in the ICC Women World Cup.

Talking to PCB Digital, Javeria Khan, who has played 220 international matches, said: “Every girl is very excited to be back on the field to resume preparations for the World Cup. “Whenever we step on the field to play for Pakistan, it is a matter of great honour and pride. World Cup is a big event and has a lot of prestige attached to it. I want to score a lot of runs, and those runs which help my side win. Each individual is eager to do well, and the team is looking in great shape. We have good combinations and they will surely translate into good performances.”

Pakistan’s women Thursday held their first training session after completing the New Zealand government-mandated isolation in Christchurch. The national side had a fielding session at Canterbury Country Cricket Association ground in Rangiora.

The national women’s side will remain in Christchurch till March 3, and will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on February 27 at Bert Sutcliff Oval and Bangladesh on March 2 at Lincoln, before flying to Tarunga where they will open their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign against India on 6 March at Bay Oval.