Navy’s biennial exercise begins in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK-22 which is steered to assess war preparedness and validate Navy's operational plans against envisaged threat spectrum particularly in maritime domain began in Karachi on Thursday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was chief guest at the opening ceremony. The biennial exercise SEASPARK-22 will be conducted in Arabian Sea along Pakistan coast. All naval platforms, assets of Pakistan Navy, Special Forces and Pak Marines detachments along with other elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pak Army and Pakistan Air Force will participate in the exercise.

In the opening remarks, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented the overview of the exercise and emphasized that challenges of Grey-Hybrid warfare and contemporary geo strategic environment necessitate adroit response by Pakistan Navy.