Ultimatum to officers from BS-17 to 21 to submit PERs

ISLAMABAD: The government has given a final ultimatum to all officers of BS-17 to 21 for submission of their incomplete Performance Evaluation Reports (PERs) till mid-March 2022 otherwise their names will be communicated to the Establishment Division for further necessary actions.

According to official communication sent out to all ministries/divisions and departments stating that the Establishment Division has taken cognizance of the fact that PER(s) record of most of the officers is incomplete and has requested to furnish the names of all those officers who have not yet submitted their PER(s) for the year 2020.

As per S.No.2.34-A of (A Guideline to Performance Evaluation) instructions, PER(s) for each Financial Year are required to be submitted to the Reporting Officer by 20th July and Countersigning Officer by 31 July.

All officers whose PER(s) record is incomplete, are requested to complete their PER(s) record by 15.03.2022 positively, otherwise, their names will be communicated to the Establishment Division for further necessary action at their end.