Opposition faces another defeat in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Joint opposition on Thursday tasted yet another defeat in the Senate as the government managed to get three bills through the otherwise opposition-dominated House.

On the conclusion of its business, the 317th session, which commenced on January 4, was prorogued sine die. The opposition insisted on referral of the bills to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to fulfil the constitutional requirement.

For this reason, prior to the two Ogra bills that had already been adopted by the Senate Standing Committee concerned were taken up for consideration, the opposition strongly raised technical objections and sought deferment of the bills to allow members to introduce amendments as well. However, Leader of the Opposition Yusuf Raza Gilani agreed afterwards to cooperate with the government provided an assurance was given that the opposition’s amendments, to be moved later, would be entertained.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami said that while one bill sought to make the gas price as per revenue requirements of SNGPL and SSGCL on the dictates of IMF, the other was aimed at empowering Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to determine the rates without public hearing. He explained that the CCI nod was also mandatory for the proposed legislation.

However, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem held out assurances to the opposition to this effect. JI Senator argued that a working paper of the Ministry of Petroleum confirmed that the legislation was being made under a commitment given to the IMF, which too had asked the government to get an approval from the CCI before December 31, 2019.

Senator Mushtaq also contended, “This imported legislation is against the national interest and, therefore, I oppose it. Passage of these bills against the Constitution would compromise legislative authority of Parliament making it mere a rubber stamp.”

Senator Shibli Faraz rose to accuse the opposition of selectively citing rules and distorting facts. He said it was the job of the regulatory authorities to look after public interest and the government was empowering them to make them function free from executive influence.

PPP Senator Taj Haider explained that the way forward was use of modern technology to control line losses and not the frequent hike in tariff while the line losses stood at 30 percent. He called for taking forward the work on Pak-Iran gas pipeline project to get gas at much cheaper rate, as compared to the world market.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said, “Under this legislation, the country is moving towards an unprecedented norm, wherein all the authorities will now be reporting directly to the IMF, from the State Bank to Ogra. Nowhere in the world do local authorities report to an international multilateral organisation instead of the public and the elected officials in office. This is a disgraceful transition that this government has put us in”.

“Instead of addressing why we needed to go to the IMF and resolving those issues, the government is only willing to take dictation from the IMF. The Senate is a guarantor of the rights of the provinces. Inclusivity of parliamentarians and provincial representatives is vital, as per our country’s constitution. It is shocking how much the smaller provinces are suffering due to the lack of cooperation from the federal government,” she noted.

She said, “We reject this amendment that seeks to make Ogra only answerable to the IMF. The sovereignty of the country has already been compromised due to the State Bank Amendment bill, which was bulldozed as per dictation from the IMF. This has only put Pakistan in a more precarious situation and now we are seeing reports that Pakistan will likely be put back into the FATF ‘Black List’. The government failed to deliver on its promise that progress will be evident after the IMF loan, for which millions of Pakistanis will suffer. All we are seeing now is petrol price bombs, inflation and currency devaluation”.

“It is unacceptable that the government is not approaching the Council of Common Interest. People of the country are suffering due to this government’s regressive policies; making all of Pakistan's regulatory bodies only accountable to the IMF is going to further worsen the situation. The more we relinquish our authority, instead of using consensus to take the economy off the ventilator, the more indebted we will become to the IMF,” she said.

Senate ex-chairman Raza Rabbani referred to Article 154 of the Constitution, which reads, “The Council shall formulate and regulate policies in relation to matters in Part II of the Federal Legislative List and shall exercise supervision and control over related institutions.” He added the two bills must be referred to the CCI and warned that otherwise these would be challenged in the court of law and struck down.

He cautioned if passed today, the Senate would pass an unconstitutional bill and stamp an unconstitutional act which has been done by the government. He added all government powers were being transferred to regulatory authorities under IMF agenda and under a bill moved in the National Assembly, PPRA rules would not be applicable to the regulatory authorities.

Rabbani said, “Where are we heading to? The IMF is trying to create a state of anarchy in the country. This is IMF’s colonisation programme. This is becoming worse than East India Company and I feel ashamed”.

PMLN Parliamentary Leader Azam Nazir Tarar called for seriousness in legislative business and stressed that constitution must be kept in view while passing laws. He regretted that bills having far reaching effects had been passed in the House within one and a half minutes. He wondered how bills with a grave legal lacunae landed in the House in the presence of an intelligent law minister.

He termed the Ogra amendment bills unconstitutional and assured the government of full cooperation if it brought people-friendly legislation.

Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan said according to information available with him, one of the bills had been passed by the CCI on December 23,2019 while the other which came before the cabinet, was referred to cabinet’s committee on legislative cases based on a Supreme Court judgment that CCI was important but not a supra body on the cabinet.

However, the situation turned ugly for the opposition when the chair deferred consideration of the two bills and took next agenda item i.e. consideration and passage of the Allied Health Professionals Council Bill.

The Minister of State moved the motion seeking permission to introduce the bill, the opposition members objected to it and the motion was put to vote through division, but tied with 29 votes each. Following a casting vote by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the motion was passed.

After the eventful voting on the bill to make the provisions for the establishment of the Allied Health Professionals Council [The Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2022], PTI Senator Faisal Javed was on his feet to grill the opposition and challenged them twice for voting on the ‘controversial’ Ogra amendment bill. “Let us have voting on the bill. Is it democracy that you don’t accept a committee report, adopted with consensus and then don’t vote on the bill now,” he wondered.

Senator Faisal said, “In democracy, voting is held from both sides and then whatever is the result, is accepted, but the opposition is not ready even for that.” He emphatically remarked while pointing to the opposition benches, “Will they bring the no-confidence motion. They will face crushing defeat: PDM is in tatters (inko shikast-e-fash hay, PDM pash pash hay)”.

Then, Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem asked the chair to take up the Ogra amendment bills for consideration and passage. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 were unanimously passed in absence of the opposition.

On a point of public importance, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senator Irfan Siddiqui again raised the issue of Pakistani girl Sumaira and her four-year-old daughter currently languishing in a detention centrw in Karnataka.

“I raised the issue in the House on February 14 and five days down the road but not a word has been said about Sumaira by the Foreign Ministry or the government,” he regretted. While the opposition was on walk-out to protest against the government and the chair, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called Irfan Siddiqui by name and said that he wanted to talk about an important issue. Senator Siddiqui returned to the House alone, and said, “We must first express solidarity with the media whose freedom is being eroded. Their demands and concerns should be referred to the relevant committee.”

He contented reporters staged a symbolic walkout and the entire House should show solidarity with them. Senator Siddiqui said that government's indifference was a very deplorable towards Sumaira and her daughter. He noted, “She remained in jail for four years. No one came to her rescue. The people of Bangalore collected and paid a fine of Rs100,000 for her release from jail but our embassy in Delhi remained asleep.”

Senator Siddiqui said that even after the issue came up in the Senate, no one paid any heed to it. The House should take notice of this indifference. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan assured that the government would take immediate notice of this issue and the House would be informed.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar also supported the demand of Senator Irfan Siddiqui. Senate chairman directed the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit a progress report on the steps taken regarding Sumaira on daily basis to the Senate Secretariat.