Corona claims nine lives, 1,013 new cases emerge in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio dropped below 5% after over a month as only 2,465 new infections surfaced in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning.

According to NCOC, 2,465 people were found infected with coronavirus after 49,553 diagnostic tests were conducted countrywide. The decline in fresh cases pushed the country's coronavirus positivity rate down to 4.97%, reported a private news channel.

However, a rise in Pakistan's daily COVID-19 death count was reported as 49 more patients succumbed to the virus overnight, placing the total number of deaths at 29,877. Meanwhile, country's active case count stands at 73,029 and the overall case count at 1,491,423. After witnessing a drop in the positivity ratio of COVID-19 in the country, the NCOC on Tuesday decided to extend the already enforced coronavirus curbs only in the cities with COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 10% till February 21.

The forum reviewed the overall coronavirus situation in the country and cities with high disease prevalence in detail and announced to keep the coronavirus-related restrictions in place in the cities and districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is higher than 10% for at least three days.

The cities/districts where the restrictions will remain imposed are as follows:

Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar. The NCOC said that the restrictions will be reviewed again on February 21 and directed all the concerned authorities to notify about the extension of restrictions at priority.

Meanwhile COVID-19 claimed 9 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,009 while 256 patients were under treatment at different hospitals, of which condition of 231 patients was said to be critical while 20 were on life support.

In addition to 9 more deaths, 1,013 new cases emerged when 16,133 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his COVID-19 situation report on Wednesday. He added that with 8,009 deaths, the COVID-19 mortality remained 1.4 percent.

The CM said that currently 43,313 patients were under treatment; of them 43,041 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 256 at different hospitals, adding that condition of 231 patients was stated to be critical, including 20 shifted to ventilators.

According to him, out of 1,013 new cases 438 have been detected from Karachi. According to district wise statistics Hyderabad 326, South Karachi 167, Malir 154, East Karachi 52, Tharparkar 29, Sukkur 27, Korangi 25, Jacobabad & Central Karachi 24 each, Ghotki 18, West Karachi 16, Sanghar 14, Thatto, Tando Allahyar & Sujawal 13 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 12, Larkano & Matiari 11 each, Badin & Mirpurkhas 9 each, Khairpur & Jam Shoro 8 each, Kashmore 7, Shikarpur 6, Qambar & Umarkot 5 each, Nawab Shah 3, Dadu and Noushehro Feroz one each new COVID cases reported.

The report states that with regard to vaccination, in the last 24 hours, 409,027 Covid vaccine doses have been given, while 44,722,677 or 82.97% persons have been vaccinated till February 15, 2022.