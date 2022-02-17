Six terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists involved in attack on troops in the Kech district of Balochistan earlier this month.

Based on information of presence of terrorists’ hideout in general area Injirkan Range near Buleda, Balochistan, security forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened fire onto security forces. Six terrorists have been killed in ensuing heavy exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in District Kech.

In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered. Operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR in a statement said.