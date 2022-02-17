Ricardas likely to lead Lithuania’s campaign

ISLAMABAD: One of the top hundred players Ricardas Berankis is likely to spearhead Lithuania’s campaign against Pakistan in the Davis Cup playoffs to be staged at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on March 4-5.

Lithuania tennis authorities have sent names of six players and three officials for the important Play Off that will determine both countries’ fate for Group I. The winner of the play off will stay in Group I while the loser will be relegated to Group II.

The team’s probable names that have been received by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to fulfill the visa requirements include the former top 50 and now world No 98 Ricardas Berankis. He will be leading Lithuania’s challenge at the grass courts of the PTF Complex.

Other players included in the list of six are Laurynas Grigelis, Ainius Sabaliauskas, Edas Butvilas, Tadas Babelis and Pijus Vaitiekunas.

Three officials are Tamara Costa Domingues, Virginija Paliukaite and Rimvydas Mugevicius.

There will be twelve play offs to be contested around the round with winners staying in the Group I where Pakistan have been playing for the last two years now.

“We have received a probable list of the Latvian team for the important Playoffs. Possible five of the six players would travel to Pakistan. The list we have received includes the name of one of the top hundred ATP ranked players Ricardas Berankis. These names have been sent for necessary documentations for the issuance of Pakistani visa,” one of the PTF officials when contacted said.

Pakistan and Lithuania have never played against each other in the Davis Cup before. It was on the spin of the coin that the host country for the Playoffs was decided with Pakistan having better luck.

Meanwhile, trials to select Pakistan team for the Playoffs got under way at the Defence Club in Lahore Wednesday.

Six players invited for three available positions are Mohammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Mohammad Abid, Muddaasir Murtaza and Heera Ashiq. These six will compete for three available positions on the national team.

International Aisamul Haq and Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan have been exempted from the trials.

Though Aisam has confirmed his participation in the doubles, he is uncertain whether he would be playing singles during the forthcoming playoff.

“Definitely along with Aqeel I will be playing doubles but I am not sure whether I would be in a position to play singles? Officials are eager to see me playing singles, it all depends on my fitness and form. Once I feel I am in a better position to decide on my role in the tie, I would do that. But I must confess here that Pakistan tennis needs youngsters’ contribution. Youngsters must come up to contribute in Pakistan tennis success. Besides working hard, they need international exposure which is a must for grooming a talented player,” Aisam told ‘The News’ in his recent interview.

Aisam and Aqeel have been serving Pakistan in the Davis Cup since the start of the century. “We have given our heart out for the national cause. Now it is time for the youngsters to come forward and take over,” Aisam said.

The first phase of the Davis Cup Playoffs camp will be staged in Lahore following trials as the PTF Administration wants grass courts at Sports Complex to get in proper shape. However, the selected team would move to Islamabad ten days prior to start training at the adjacent grass courts where play-offs will be staged.