NCOC eases curbs in areas with below 10pc Covid-19 ratio

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday decided to ease standard operating procedures in areas with below 10 percent coronavirus positivity ratio.
The NCOC has also decided not to change the rules regarding implementation of SOPs in Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Mardan and Karachi. Cinemas and tombs will remain open in areas with low positivity ratio.
The residents will also be allowed to arrange indoor sports activities. The NCOC permitted 80 percent passengers to travel in trains and 70 percent people to take public transport. Moreover, the NCOC members have decided to keep restrictions in areas with over 10 percent positivity ratio.
