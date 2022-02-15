Covid-19 claims five more lives in Sindh

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed five more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,985 from the infectious disease and showing a fatality rate of 1.4 per cent.

As many as 12,844 tests were conducted and 1,155 tested positive, with the deduction rate standing at nine per cent, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Monday.

So far, he said, 7,766,437 tests had been conducted against which 557,071 cases were diagnosed with the virus. Of them, 91 per cent or 505,849 patients had recovered, including 677 overnight.The CM said that currently 43,237 patients were under treatment — 42,954 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres, 270 at different hospitals and 17 on ventilators.

Of the 1,155 new cases, 736 were reported from Karachi: 430 from District Malir, 219 from District South, 40 from District East, 35 from District Korangi, 12 from District West and seven from District Central. Hyderabad reported 276 new cases, Thatta 24, Mirpurkhas 18, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar 13 each, Jamshoro, Larkana and Tharparkar 11 each, Matiari ten, Badin eight, Tando Allahyar seven, Umerkot six, Ghotki two and Khairpur one.

Sharing the vaccination data, the CM said that a total of 43,476,505 vaccine doses had been administered, which constituted 80.73 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.