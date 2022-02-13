Covid kills seven more, infects 1,101 in Sindh

Seven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,101 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,978 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 14,276 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,101 people, or eight per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 7,740,323 tests, which have resulted in 554,922 positive cases, which means that 7.2 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.4 per cent in Sindh.

He said that 42,022 people across the province are currently infected: 41,704 are in self-quarantine at home, 29 at isolation centres and 289 at hospitals, while 259 patients are in critical condition, of whom 18 are on life support.

He added that 774 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 504,654, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.9 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,101 fresh cases of Sindh, 663 (or 60.2 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 221 of the city’s new patients are from District Malir, 171 from District East, 169 from District South, 67 from District Korangi, 26 from District West and nine from District Central.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 167 new cases, Thatta 25, Dadu 23, Tharparkar 18, Nawabshah 17, Jamshoro and Kashmore 16 each, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Naushehroferoze 15 each, Jacobabad 13, Ghotki 11, Shikarpur 10, Matiari and Larkana nine each, Sujawal, Sanghar and Umerkot eight each, Badin seven, Qambar five, Mirpurkhas three and Khairpur one, he added.