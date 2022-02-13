Street library offers joy of reading amid green environment

Rawalpindi : A street library inaugurated at Rialto Park is going to become a centre of attraction for book lovers who can enjoy reading in the green environment.

According to the details, the civic authority has completed seating arrangements for the visitors around the street library which is the first of its kind in Rawalpindi city.

The visitors can sit on the benches outside the Miyawaki Urban Forest having 8,000 plants of 52 different species and enjoy reading at the lush green patch recently developed by the civic authority.

According to the written material provided by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the purpose of establishing a street library was to encourage books to be recycled and shared; provide any member of the community access to literature and the joys of reading; enhance opportunities for community members to meet, connect and socialize; and enlivening and activating public spaces.

“The commuters and people passing by are welcome to stop and browse an ever-changing selection of books including history textbooks, biographies, travel guides, and poetry,” it said

The idea is that people can take a book– without the need to check in or out–or they can leave a book. The books are free to borrow and can either be returned or exchanged for another book.

Ali Asghar, a visitor at the Rialto Park, said “Books have the power to transport people to a different world, experience the impossible, and unlock people’s potential. It will be good to see that anyone come here, take a book and discover a new world of opportunities.”

Thousands of plants at the Rialto Park that are now five to seven feet in height provide the visitors of the street library with natural green environment. The plants species at the park also included amaltas, har singhar, hareer, panj pattia, farash, Dhaak, khatti, laqat, chakotra, sumbal, reetha, Phulai, gullar, kikar, Peepal, jand, jaman, siris and shahtoot.