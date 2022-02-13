Matloob fires 67 to take lead in DHA Open

KARACHI: For years, Matloob Ahmed has been one of the chief rivals of Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal.

However, during the ongoing season in Karachi, Matloob had mostly been unable to really make his presence felt primarily because of below-par putting.

But on Saturday, the Lahore pro underlined the fact why he is regarded as one of the best players in the country when he fired a stunning round of five-under par 67 to take the lead in the DHA Karachi All Pakistan Open Golf Championship here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club.

On a day when title favourite Shabbir Iqbal played a steady round of 70, Matloob was in his element as he made seven birdies to take a two-shot lead with a 36-hole aggregate of 137 (-7). He made birdies on holes 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 15, 16 with two bogeys on holes 3 and 5.

Just one shot behind him is fellow Lahore player Ahmed Baig who carded another round of 69 for an aggregate of 138 (-6). He made birdies on holes 4, 5, 8, 12, 15 and 17.

The quartet of Shabbir, Moazzam Siddique, Muhammad Shehzad and Muhammad Naeem are at joint third place at 139 (-5).

Islamabad’s Hamza Amin catapulted himself into contention after his first round’s 73 as he carded a bogey-free five-under par 67 in the second round. He made birdies on holes 1, 4, 8, 9 and 12. He is at 140 (-4) alongside Minhaj Maqsood and Muhammad Alam.

Going in the final round the field is open with around 10 to 11 players in contention for the title. Shabbir might be two shot behind the leader but given his experience and recent form he will still be one of the favourites for the title alongside Matloob, Ahmed Baig and Hamza Amin.

In the amateurs category, Saim Shazli maintained his lead after carding 77 in the second round. Pakistan No. 1 Omar Khalid carded 76 and is now four shots behind Saim in the second place. Omar Shikoh Khan carded 80 to slip to third place followed by M.A Mannan.

The three-day championship will conclude on Sunday.