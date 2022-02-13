PWLF decides to send only Sharjeel to Mauritius

KARACHI: Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) has decided to send Sharjeel Butt to Mauritius for the International Open Weightlifting Championship which will be held there from February 26-28.

Initially, the federation had planned to send three weightlifters to the event but now has decided to field only Sharjeel Butt who will make his international debut in the 55 kilogramme competitions.

The event also serves as qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

“Yes, after weighing different options we have decided to only send Sharjeel to Mauritius as he is a promising boy and will surely make it to the Commonwealth Games,” PWLF vice-president Amjad Butt told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

“We thought that it would be of no use if we sent such weightlifters who cannot meet the Commonwealth Games standard. Sharjeel, who is a young boy from Lahore, has the ability to not only qualify for the Commonwealth Games but he will also fight for gold in the Commonwealth Games. His standing at the local level is very impressive,” Butt said.

“There is no need to send those who have already qualified for the Commonwealth Games,” Butt was quick to add.

He also said that the event organisers have confirmed Pakistan’s participation and have also sent the federation an invitation letter.

He said that they have contacted the Mauritius Consulate for a visa and it said that the process would take at least three weeks.

“However, we told the Consulate that as the event will begin from February 26 and we have to confirm our arrival there on February 24, so we will need a visa early and requested it to cooperate with us.”