Away from the Red Zone

This refers to the letter ‘PUEET problems’ by Ejaz Ahmad Magoon (February 11). Converting the Prime Minister House into a university seems might have won over ordinary people, but the decision merits an open discussion regarding its long-term repercussions.
One feels that a residential area would have been a more feasible option. A university could easily be set up away from the bustle of the city and with accommodations for those living in hostels. Besides, the next prime minister may not have a personal hilltop residence to move to. He/she may decide to allocate new funds for a Prime Minister House or undo the work going on in the current one. While the PUEET is certainly essential, it needs to be set up at a more appropriate location.
Ambreen Pervez
Islamabad
This month marks the 10th death anniversary of well over 100 people in Lahore who died as a result of medical...
Pakistan’s economy is shaky – and the Covid-19 pandemic certainly hasn’t helped. Many people believe that given...
Job seekers and students often need to submit attested photocopies of their educational and identification documents...
Child labour is one of the most pressing social issues of Pakistan. A 2017 report by the UN claims that, in Pakistan,...
Incidents of sexual harassment in educational institutions are on the rise. On February 9, Parveen Rind – a student...
An appeal was recently filed in the Indian Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court’s notice that all...
Comments