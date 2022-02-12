Away from the Red Zone

This refers to the letter ‘PUEET problems’ by Ejaz Ahmad Magoon (February 11). Converting the Prime Minister House into a university seems might have won over ordinary people, but the decision merits an open discussion regarding its long-term repercussions.

One feels that a residential area would have been a more feasible option. A university could easily be set up away from the bustle of the city and with accommodations for those living in hostels. Besides, the next prime minister may not have a personal hilltop residence to move to. He/she may decide to allocate new funds for a Prime Minister House or undo the work going on in the current one. While the PUEET is certainly essential, it needs to be set up at a more appropriate location.

Ambreen Pervez

Islamabad