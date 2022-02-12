 
Saturday February 12, 2022
Newspost

Away from the Red Zone

February 12, 2022

This refers to the letter ‘PUEET problems’ by Ejaz Ahmad Magoon (February 11). Converting the Prime Minister House into a university seems might have won over ordinary people, but the decision merits an open discussion regarding its long-term repercussions.

One feels that a residential area would have been a more feasible option. A university could easily be set up away from the bustle of the city and with accommodations for those living in hostels. Besides, the next prime minister may not have a personal hilltop residence to move to. He/she may decide to allocate new funds for a Prime Minister House or undo the work going on in the current one. While the PUEET is certainly essential, it needs to be set up at a more appropriate location.

Ambreen Pervez

Islamabad

