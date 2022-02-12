Guns won’t silence Kashmiris, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Indian forces, who are committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris, have become the terrorist forces. No power in the world can suppress the voice of Kashmiris even with the power of gun and bullet; he said this on Friday during a meeting with Mirza Sohail Jarral, Raja Mubashir Hussain, Barrister Asad Murtaza and in a tweet on day of martyrdom of Kashmiri leader Maqbool Butt.

Governor Punjab said Kashmir will definitely become part of Pakistan one day. The role of other international organisations including the United Nations is similar to criminal negligence after their silence on Indian terrorism in Kashmir. Measures like ban on Hijab in India are an attack on religious freedom of Muslims. Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the real ambassador of Kashmir and is fighting its case all over the world and actual facts are being presented before the world on Kashmir Issue.

The sacrifices of the martyrs of Kashmir including Maqbool Butt will not go in vain. The day is not far away when Indian atrocities on Kashmiris will end forever and Kashmiris will be liberated. He further said that despite all the atrocities and genocide in India, Kashmir’s freedom movement is getting stronger than ever adding that 220 million Pakistanis also stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters like a rock and no sacrifice will be spared for their independence.

Chaudhry Sarwar while paying tributes to overseas Pakistanis around the world who raised their voices against the atrocities on Kashmiris said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and we cannot distance ourselves from Kashmiris even for a moment. Pakistan without Kashmir and Kashmir without Pakistan is incomplete he reiterated.

He further said that the overseas Pakistanis are our asset. He added that the steps taken by the present government to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and to provide them maximum facilities are unprecedented. Pakistan belongs to all of us for which we have to make it strong and prosperous and play our role in the development and stability of our country. Chaudhry Sarwar strongly condemned India for measures like ban on hijab and said that there is no such thing as religious freedom in India and India today has become the most dangerous country for minorities where life is being made difficult for Muslims as well as other minorities.