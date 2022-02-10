ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases on Wednesday recorded 86,262 with 4,253 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 50 people died of the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

All the 50 corona patients died in the hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh, followed by Punjab. Out of the total 50 deaths, 24 patients were on the ventilators, it said.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas, including Islamabad 23 percent, Lahore 20 percent, Peshawar 19 percent and Multan 14 percent. Around 165 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no corona patient was on ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK. The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of the Covid-19 patient) were also occupied in four major areas, including Islamabad 31 percent, Bahawalpur 25 percent, Lahore 25 percent and Gujrat 48 percent.

Some 51,749 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 10,567 in Sindh, 23,683 in Punjab, 10,241 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,621 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 830 in Balochistan, 437 in GB, and 1,370 in AJK.

Around 1,354,298 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,470,161 cases were detected that included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including 41,068 in AJK, 34,910 in Balochistan, 10,987 in GB, 132,161 in ICT, 205,505 in KP, 491,518 in Punjab and 554,012 in Sindh.

About 29,601 deaths were recorded across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic as around 7,927 perished in Sindh, of those 21 died on Tuesday, while 13,285 had died in Punjab, with 18 deaths in the past 24 hours. Around 6,076 died in KP, of them 11 died on Tuesday, while 990 died in Islamabad, 370 in Balochistan, 189 in GB and 764 died in AJK.

A total of 25,527,042 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with the Covid-19 facilities. Some 1,872 corona patients were admitted in the hospitals across the country.