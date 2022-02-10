Non-viable schools

Recently, the Sindh government decided to shut down nearly 5000 schools, declaring them ‘non-viable’. Most of these schools belonged to the more destitute areas of the province. Given the low state of literacy in the province, one finds this decision shocking. If these schools have proved ‘non-viable’, this is all because of the inefficiency and lack of proper administration in the education system.

One wonders what will become of the teachers and principles who have put in serious effort in trying to uplift their schools, not to say anything of the loss students will face. The relevant authorities should work to ensure that all schools are upgraded instead of being shut down. Otherwise, education in the province will suffer.

Pehlaj Kumar

Karoondi