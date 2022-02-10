Non-viable schools

Recently, the Sindh government decided to shut down nearly 5000 schools, declaring them ‘non-viable’. Most of these schools belonged to the more destitute areas of the province. Given the low state of literacy in the province, one finds this decision shocking. If these schools have proved ‘non-viable’, this is all because of the inefficiency and lack of proper administration in the education system.
One wonders what will become of the teachers and principles who have put in serious effort in trying to uplift their schools, not to say anything of the loss students will face. The relevant authorities should work to ensure that all schools are upgraded instead of being shut down. Otherwise, education in the province will suffer.
Pehlaj Kumar
Karoondi
Since 1947, three wars have been fought between India and Pakistan over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ....
Residents of Kashmir have been suffering since 1947 for the simple crime of being born Muslims. In 2020, of the over...
A few days ago, an Indian Muslim girl was harassed by Hindu extremists in a college for wearing a hijab . Such...
This refers to the editorial, ‘The opposition returns?’ . PPP leaders had a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam...
This is to draw the attention of the government towards the increase in prices of essential commodities. The rates of...
There is no freedom of speech in Pakistan. People cannot voice their opinions against anything. The country’s elite...
Comments