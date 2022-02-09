‘Rs5 bn disbursed in Sindh under Kamyab Jawan Programme’

KARACHI: Assuring all opportunities under the recently-launched ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ to the youth of Sindh, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, on Tuesday said that Rs5 billion rupees had been disbursed in Sindh out of Rs10 billion the minimum disbursement target of the current financial year for the province.

Dar said this while addressing a press conference along with the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, here at Sindh Assembly Building. Dar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is ensuring institutional arrangements for youth development alongside their engagement at all levels.

He said that as much as Rs100 billion has been earmarked for disbursement of loans to youth in the ongoing financial year and Rs32 billion had been issued to thousands of entrepreneurs to start their businesses and contribute to the government's efforts aimed at sustainable economic development of the country. Dar said that the federal government wanted to expedite KJP in Sindh. “In the first phase of KJP Sindh drive, Karachi's youth have been focused upon while the next phase will include the rest of Sindh,” he said. “KJP’s business loans scheme has so far disbursed Rs3 billion among young entrepreneurs of Karachi alone, which resulted in the establishment of 600 plus startups and creation of over 3,000 jobs for the youth of the metropolis.”

KJP Innovation League is also designed to engage youth in exploring and exploiting enormous opportunities in the Information Technology sector, he said. “Previous governments used to put forward directionless cash assistance and narrow scoped vocational training programmes which only offered skills like plumbing but PM Imran Khan has presented a programme that enables youth to benefit from high skill training in modern technology. Under KJP’s Skills for all projects, we have also launched various youth engagement projects at the total cost of Rs4 billion”, said Dar. “Under the project, 7,000 plus scholarships amounting to Rs43 million have been awarded in Sindh.”

The SAPM stressed on the Sindh government to step forward and join hands for welfare and progress of youth instead of impeding them for the sake of political antagonism as they were doing in the case of issuance of Health Cards to the people of Sindh. Under the sports talent hunt project, a trial of football players is being held at the KPT ground for the final selection of players from 100 shortlisted aspirants. The selected young players would be trained by St. Patrick Club and they would also be sent to Ireland for training, he added.

Dar said that over 5,000 retail outlets including grocery, garments and other commodities had started their business across the country. “Under the initiative, 1,200 retail outlets had to begin a business in Karachi and a number of them had already opened up despite difficulties arising out of Covid-19 pandemic.”