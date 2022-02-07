Survey shows 493 Afghan Urial in Pakistan

Islamabad : The population of Afghan Urial has increased up to 493 in Pakistan showing a little bit of improvement due to certain measures taken to protect this species.

According to the statistics of the latest survey being compiled by the climate change ministry, the Afghan Urials have been found especially in the western areas where their presence was quite visible during the survey.

The survey has been conducted to prepare a Red Data List of wildlife species that will help make policies for their protection and preservation across the country.

A survey conducted in past showed that there were about 150 to 200 Afghan Urials in the Mari-Lusar-Manghtar range and 100 to 150 in the Karchat mountains.

The new survey report said that Afghan Urial is usually found in central areas of Afghanistan, eastern Iran, Turkmenistan, and western Pakistan. Generally, western races have a white throat and neck ruff, and eastern form has a white throat ruff and a black neck ruff.

The Afghan Urial usually uses rounded, broken mountain terrain, plateau, gentle slopes, and hills with gorges.

The wildlife experts have pointed out time and again that hunting of Afghan Urial is still being carried out in many areas due to which the government should come up with concrete policies to increase their population to maintain the ecology of the area.

The spokesman of the climate change ministry said the purpose of the survey is to get to know the real facts about the population of the wildlife species and the growing challenges that must be addressed for their protection.

“The Red Data List will be first of its kind and will contain complete details about the wildlife species. We will also share it with all the stakeholders that can extend their help in decision making and constituting policies for wildlife animals,” he said.