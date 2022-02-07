Hangor heroes

Every year on December 9, Pakistan’s Navy celebrates ‘Hangor Day’ to pay homage to the brave veterans of the 1971 war with India. In 2021, Pakistan celebrated the golden Jubilee of Hangor Day, and Pakistan Post and the State Bank of Pakistan issued a commemorative postage stamp and a coin to pay tribute to the brave submariners who successfully sank the Indian warship INS Khukri.
One feels that to further celebrate our heroes, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should use this commemorative coin for the toss at the final on February 27, since millions of people will be watching the match.
Syed Ali Musa Zaidi
Rawalpindi
