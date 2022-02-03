29 more die of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: The 29 deaths occurred and 6047 tested positive due to corona virus in the 24 hours period in the country.

As per the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) statistics 6,190 tests were conducted of which 6,047 persons returned positive in the past 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 1 436 413.

Positivity ratio stands at 9.88 percent. As per province wise details 544,722 coronavirus cases have been reported in Sindh, 482,316 in Punjab, 196,328 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 129,004 in Islamabad, 38,805 in Azad Kashmir, 34,501 in Balochistan and 10,737 in Gilgit-Baltistan so far. With 29 casualties during the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 tally of fatalities has surged to 29330. The 13,185 people have succumbed to the epidemic in Punjab 7,840 in

Sindh, 6,009 in KP, 982 in Islamabad, 758 in Azad Kashmir, 368 in Balochistan and 188 in GB so far. . As many as 174,085,175 doses with 605,450 in the 24 hours have been administered so far.