Teenage girl killed over Karo-Kari

SUKKUR: Another incident of Karo Kari swallowed the life of an innocent girl in Kashmore-Kandhkot district on Wednesday.Reports said a man, identified as Saddam Hussain Malik, shot his 19-year-old cousin Nawab Khatoon, d/o Abdul Rehman Malik, dead in village Tahir Shah in Kashmore-Kandhkot district on pretext of Karo Kari. Later, the accused managed to escape from the scene. The parents of the deceased told the police that their daughter was innocent.
