Pakistan Business Forum wants uninterrupted supply of gas ensured

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Business Forum on Wednesday demanded the federal and provincial government and the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to help ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to consumers and round-the-clock opening of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations, or else, they would start protest sit-ins from February 6.

Addressing a news conference here, Provincial vice-president of the forum, Khalid Gul Mohmand, said that the natural gas was being produced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and this province has the first right over it under the Constitution.

Peshawar High Court in a verdict on a petition filed by the CNG association in 2012 had also declared that the gas supply cannot be suspended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The previous governments had obeyed the high court’s decision and refrained from suspending gas in the province, he added. But the gas supply was suspended in the province in June and July during the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the name of line losses, he said, adding, the supply was suspended in November, December and January in the name of loadshedding.

He made it clear that per day production of gas in the province was 500 MMCFD and the total need of the province in severe cold was not more than 300 MMCFD. “The Centre is not providing even its quota of 250 MMCFD per day,” he went on to add.

He informed that currently 2.7 million vehicles, including rickshaws, taxi cars, and coaches had stopped plying the roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to continuous closure of CNG stations and the people engaged in this business had been deprived of their jobs.

Similarly, he said, the domestic consumers were also not being provided gas. The Sui gas authorities were making both the government and the people fools in the name of line losses, he claimed, adding, the 250 MMCFD quota of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been given to Punjab so that the PTI could avert defeat in the election there.

He threatened that if the government failed to provide uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers and reopen the CNG stations in the province by February 5, they would launch protest sit-ins from February 6. Khyber Bazaar Tanzim-e-Tajiran President Khalid Mahmud, Rickshaw Union Peshawar President Badiuz Zaman, CNG associations’ representative Zainul Aabideen, Suzuki Auto Union President Rahat Ali and deputy general secretary Pakistan Business Forum, Mushtaq Khalil were also present on the occasion.