Man gets 16 years in jail for rape, murder of minor girl

The East District & Sessions Court has sentenced a man to 16 years in prison in the case of a three-year-old girl’s rape and murder.

Naeem Ahmed was prosecuted for subjecting the minor girl to sexual assault and then murdering her in the Korangi Industrial Area in 2017. The court, however, acquitted his wife for want of evidence.

The court ordered the convict to pay a fine of Rs50,000, defaulting on which would result in an additional six months in jail. The court also ordered him pay Rs10,000 as compensation to the complainant, defaulting on which would result in an additional month in jail.

21-year term

An anti-terrorism court sentenced a man to an aggregate 21 years in prison in the case of a robbery, engaging in a shootout with the police and possession of an illegal weapon. Akash Dileep was prosecuted for robbing a citizen in the Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood, for which he had used an illegal weapon, and the engaging in a shootout with the police.

According to the prosecution, the accused was arrested by the police in 2015 after the shootout, in which he had engaged while trying to escape after robbing a citizen. A boy named Hasan, who was passing by, had died during the exchange of gunfire.