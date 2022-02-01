Greenshirts to play 10-12 international matches before Asia Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is trying its level best to arrange for the senior team at least 10-12 international matches before Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in May, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

PHF wants Greenshirts to play these 10-12 matches against strong European teams and in this regard has contacted federations of various countries, including Germany, Holland, Spain, France and Belgium.

Sources said that they hope two or three European countries whose players are not engaged in professional leagues will agree to play test series with Pakistan. But if that is not possible, PHF also has a backup plan. They will go for playing against those Asian teams which are out of Pakistan’s pool in Asia Cup.

It has to be mentioned that Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has not announced the venue and schedule of Asia Cup. The sources said that situation related to the international hockey matches with tough opponents would become clear in February.

PHF sources further said that they are also appointing a foreign physical trainer either from South Africa or Australia to train the boys in the second phase of the training camp. The Asia Cup is important for Pakistan’s qualification for the Hockey World Cup 2023. Four teams will qualify for the World Cup from Asia through Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, the training camp of Pakistan senior hockey team continues in Lahore. At present the players train in 10 sessions on weekly basis — two for physical training and eight for hockey training. In the coming days, two physical training sessions will be added.

Sources said that these days the team management is mainly working on defenders and goalkeepers to strengthen the defense line. Pakistan defense line and goalkeepers remained lackluster in the recent international events.

Sources said that Olympian Ahmed Alam along with former Pakistan goalkeepers Imran Butt and Imran Shah is working on five goalkeepers in the training camp — three seniors and two juniors.

The team management said that in the coming training sessions, coaches will work on the improvement of penalty corners, skills of attacking, improvement of forwards tactics so that all areas are covered. The team management said that all those weaknesses observed during the recent international matches are going to be addressed.