Shabbir Iqbal romps to victory in Pakistan Open

KARACHI: Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal knew fully well that he didn’t need to take any risks in the final round of the UMA 48th Pakistan Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

The Pakistan No.1 began the last round with a six-shot lead and made full use of the cushion as he played steady golf on his way to 70 which gave him a comfortable four-shot triumph in the country’s premier professional championship.

His closest rival — Ahmed Baig — tried his best to catch up but things didn’t really go in his favour. The big-hitting Ahmed was mostly unable to capitalise on his massive drives and finally ended the round at 68, which was good enough to give him a second place in the Rs10 million event.

Among the amateurs, 17-year-old Omar Khalid who was making his first ever appearance in the Pakistan Open, recorded an even more convincing victory as he claimed the amateurs’ winner’s shield by a big margin of six strokes. Omar, an A levels student at Karachi’s Nixor College, began the day with a five-shot advantage. He struggled on the greens but still managed a decent 74 to win in his category comfortably. Lahore’s Salman Jahangir carded 75 to finish second ahead of Yashal Shah and Umer Khokhar.

Meanwhile, among the professionals there were no real fireworks in the final round as Shabbir just cruised to victory, his 195th on the national circuit. He started well with three birdies on holes 3,5 and 8, on the front nine. However, he made two bogeys on the back nine. He finished with an aggregate of 270 (-14).

“I was relaxed because of the big lead after a great round on Saturday,” said Shabbir, referring to his stunning 63 in the third round.

Ahmed, who drove long and straight, was unable to work any magic around the greens. “I tried my best to catch up but things didn’t really work as I couldn’t convert my birdie opportunities,” he said. Ahmed finished at 274 (-10).

Lahore’s Matloob Ahmed was also unable to bring up his A game, finishing with 72 for a third place on the leaderboard at 279 (-5). He was followed by Waheed Baloch (280), Ansar Mehmood (280), Dilshad Ali (280), Latif Rafiq (282), Muhammad Nazir (282).

In the senior professionals category, Nisar Hussain carded an impressive final round of 69 to win the title. There was a three-way tie for the second place between Naseer Khan, Muhammad Akram and Abdul Jabbar.

In the junior professionals category, Lahore’s Muhammad Saqib recorded a big eight-shot victory. Nabeel Khan finished second while Akash was placed at third spot.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

Speaking at the ocassion, Lt gen Mian Hilal Hussain, President Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), stressed that Pakistan golf was progressing in the right direction. He thanked Sohail Shams, CEO of United Marine Agencies (UMA) for his generous sponsorship for the Pakistan Open.