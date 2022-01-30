Senate opposition helpless despite in majority

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said that Friday was collectively a day of shame for Parliament, in particular, the Senate when it passed a document of surrender, a document which made Pakistan a colony of the international donors and imperialists.

But at the same time, Rabbani advised the Opposition in the Senate to carry out a purge of the ‘soft at heart’ members and those who sit on the Opposition Benches but vote for the Treasury.

“Yesterday (Friday) was a sad day as it once again saw the Opposition in the Senate crumble despite having a majority. This joke has gone far enough,” he said while expressing his reservations about those opposition Senators who stayed away from proceedings of the Senate and those who claimed to be Opposition but sided with the government on the passage of the State Bank (Amend) Bill 2021 despite majority.

Talking with The News on Saturday, Senator Rabbani said this was the Senate which, with a handful of Opposition Senators, stood like Stalingrad against Dictators Zia and Pervez Musharraf.

“Today I have buried that legacy, which I helped build,” he said, adding that the Federation and the Federating Units have become that much weaker by this failure of the Senate.” “History and future generations of Pakistani’s will not forgive us.”