BJP MP among 51 persons booked

ISLAMABAD: Clashes erupted in Mumbai’s suburbs on question of naming a public park after Shaheed Tipu Sultan.

According to a report, a day after the BJP protest, other two extremist Hindu outfits Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers also staged a protest against ‘naming’ of a public park in the suburban Malvani area after Tipu Sultan.

Police Thursday registered two FIRs against 51 persons. The BJP MP Gopal Shetty, Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha and MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar were named in the FIRs, among others.

The protesters had opposed the alleged naming of the garden after the 18th century Mysore Muslim ruler who fought against British invaders valiantly, claiming that Tipu Sultan persecuted Hindus.

But Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh, who inaugurated facilities at the renovated garden claimed that it had been named after Tipu Sultan many years ago.

The FIRs alleged that protesters gathered illegally and assaulted police personnel. Police have pressed “Epidemic Diseases Act” and “Disaster Management Act” against the accused, an official said; adding further investigation was under way.