27 more corona patients die

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1410033.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29219 on Saturday. So far 1276719 patients have recovered in the country. So far 104228089 people have been partially vaccinated for coronavirus in country. Meanwhile during the last 24 hours 223 230 people were vaccinated for coronavirus. So far 80748105 people have been fully vaccinated for coronavirus and 322467 were vaccinated during the last 24 hours. So far 174085175 dozes of vaccine have been administered in whole country while 605450 dozes of vaccine were administered in the country during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of coronavirus reported cases has reached 11.31 percent on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 7963 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The death rate from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan is 2.1 percent, meanwhile the number of recovered patients of coronavirus has reached 90.5 percent. During the last 24 hours 2062 coronavirus patients were recovered in the country. There are 1375 critical coronavirus patients present in the country. There are 104095 active coronavirus cases presenting the country.

According to NCOC Punjab province has become at first position in number of deaths from coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile Sindh province is on the second position. While Sindh province has come on first position in terms of total reported cases of coronavirus recovered coronavirus patients and active coronavirus cases in the country, meanwhile Punjab province at second position.

On the other hand federal capital Islamabad has come on third position in terms of active coronavirus cases.

There are 13700 active coronavirus patients present in Islamabad.

There are 52647 active coronavirus patients present in Sindh 26699 in Punjab 8232 active cases present in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 566 in Balochistan 2090 in Azad Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir and 161 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The percentage of deaths from coronavirus patients in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is 3 percent in Islamabad 1 percent Gilgit-Baltistan 2 percent Balochistan 1 percent in Punjab 3 percent in Sindh 2 percent and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3 percent.

Till now 13139 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7800 in Sindh 5994 in KP979 in Islamabad 752 in Azad Kashmir 367 in Balochistan and 188 in GB.

Furthermore 538196 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh 474208 in Punjab 190578 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 125203 in Islamabad 34277 in Balochistan 36967 in Azad Kashmir and 10604 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan has so far conducted 24893290 coronavirus tests and 70389 in the last 24 hours.

So far 477749 coronavirus patients have recovered in Sindh, 434370 in Punjab, 176352 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 110524 in Islamabad, 33344 in Balochistan, 34125 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10255 coronavirus patients have been recovered in Gilgit-Baltistan.