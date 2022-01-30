12 more succumb to Covid in Sindh as another 1,827 contract disease

Covid-19 claimed 12 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours in Sindh. In the meantime, 464 patients were under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 400 was said to be critical with 27 of them on life support.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Saturday in his daily report on the pandemic situation in the province. He explained that with the 12 more deaths, the death toll due to the contagious disease in the province had reached 7,812 with an overall 1.5 per cent mortality.

“As many as 12 more patients of coronavirus infection died overnight in the province, raising the death toll to 7,812 while 1,827 new cases emerged when 14,768 tests were conducted,” the CM said.

He added that the diagnosis of 1,827 new cases through 14,768 samples constituted a 12.4 per cent current detection rate.

According to Shah, a total of 7,552,142 tests for Covid-19 had so far been conducted in Sindh, against which 537,662 cases were diagnosed, of which 90.5 per cent or 486,664 patients had recovered, including 8,915 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said there were currently 43,186 active patients of Covid-19 in the province, of whom 42,682 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centres and 464 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 400 patients was stated to be critical and 27 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

He explained that of the 1,827 new Covid-19 cases in the province, 1,265 were reported from Karachi, including 469 from District Central, 337 from District South, 273 from District East, 120 from District Malir, 50 from District Korangi and 16 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 297 new cases, Sukkur 29, Tando Allahyar 24, Badin 22, Sanghar 20, Mirpurkhas and Tando Muhammad Khan 19 each, Khairpur and Umerkot 18 each, Sujawal 16, Thatta 14, Ghotki and Larkana 13 each, Jacobabad 12, Shikarpur nine, Jamshoro seven, Shaheed Benazirabad two and Dadu, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Matiari and Tharparkar had one new case each.