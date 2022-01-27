Pakistani sets up ‘Chai Ada’ in London





LONDON: A young Pakistani entrepreneur has started a “Chai Ada” café which offers a variety of Pakistani tea. Tayyab Shafiq, 26, has established the Chai Ada coffee shop outside Westfield in Shepherds Bush, West London, to sell Asian chai, parathas, biryani, kebabs, and rolls. Decorated by the Lahori truck art and situated right next to the White City Bus station, the Chai Ada has become an instant hit as colourful chairs outside – decorated in Pakistani truck art – attract the public's attention.

Shafiq is the same person who had made headlines in the UK when he opened a Biryani café in London using the iconic red phone box. He had to sell the phone box business as the local council and the English heritage didn’t allow him to continue his takeaway service due to regulatory issues. Shafiq has now come up with another unique initiative but at a much larger scale.

Speaking to Geo News, Shafiq said he has been impressed by the response within a week of the opening of his café. The young entrepreneur has decorated his café with everything related to Pakistani truck art. The roof of the shop is decorated with Pakistani truck art umbrellas, while chairs and tables are brought over from Lahore and every table has Ludo games for customers. Shafiq especially visited Lahore to work with artisans for his café.

About the variety of chais and food served at the restaurant, Shafiq said: “We have masala chai, elaichi chai, cinnamon chai, while the pink Kashmiri tea is our hottest-selling item. Along with various Chais, we do chicken tikka wrap, chicken biryani, seekh kebab wrap, too." He added that the samosa and chai are the restaurant’s most favourite combo.