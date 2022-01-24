Edwardes College Pashto Society gets new office-bearers

PESHAWAR: The Pashto Society of the Edwardes College Peshawar announced the new eight-member cabinet for the next academic session on Sunday.

Chaired by Prof Sareer Khan and attended by the old members of the Pashto Society Prof Samiuddin Arman and Prof Danish Ahmad, the meeting also announced Laiba Hussain as female vice-president of the society.

Atif Shinwari, Talha, Awais Khan Yousafzai, Haider Ahsan Dawar, Abdal Khan, Faridun Khan, Babar Khan and Ijaz Ayoub were named as the president, senior vice-president, vice-president, general secretary, culture secretary, press secretary and joint secretary and finance secretary of the Pashto Society of Edwardes College, Peshawar, respectively. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sareer Khan said that keeping in view the old traditions of the historic institution he and his colleagues, interviewed students having spirit and taste for literary and cultural activities on the campus were picked as cabinet members of Pashto Society Edwardes College. He said the cabinet would plan several events for the next year.

Adnan Fayyaz, Anoosh, Suhaib Khan, Muskan, Salman Amad, Wasim Ahmad, Kamranullah Jawad, Rahmat Bangash, Hasnian Moeez, Kuasar and Umar Wazir will also contribute to the event activities of the Pashto Society.