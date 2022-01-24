PTI united under PM’s leadership: governor

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Imran Khan has become Prime Minister due to his incessant 22-year struggle, support of party workers and public votes.

The governor said this while addressing a press conference here on Sunday. “I have never said that I am the only one because of whom Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Imran Khan have become the Prime Minister,” he said.

The whole nation is with the armed forces for war on terror and national defence. Armed forces should be kept away from political affairs. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and NGOs will provide clean drinking water to 1.5 crore people of Punjab by March, he said.

He inaugurated 20 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for Lahore at Governor’s House. Minister for local government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, MPA Malik Nadeem Bara, Chairman PAPA Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Ahsan Ullah Waqas of Al-Khidmat Foundation and others were present.

Ch Sarwar said, “I never said that I have made Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif or Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Prime Minister. Pakistan is a democracy where we elect our representatives through the power of vote. I am proud that I became a part of the struggle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and mobilised the workers all over Punjab and then in the general elections of 2018 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won and Imran Khan became the Prime Minister.”

To a question, the governor said, “What is being attributed to me regarding extension of tenure of the army chief has nothing to do with reality. I would like to say to all political parties that armed forces should be kept away from political affairs. The armed forces are fighting the war against terrorism and they have the full support of 220 million Pakistanis. We will defeat our enemies on every front.”

To a question, Sarwar said that the party is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We will overcome the challenges of inflation and PTI will not only win the local bodies elections but Imran Khan will also become Prime Minister of Pakistan once again. Strengthening the democratic system in Pakistan is the responsibility of all political and religious parties and Pakistan PTI has strengthened all the institutions including the parliament and the strength of Pakistan is in the strength of democracy, he added.

About Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, he said more than 1,200 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority are being completed in March 2022. On Monday (today) I am going to inaugurate 51 filtration plants in Gujrat; that are being installed with the support of philanthropists. After that I will also visit Multan where we will inaugurate various projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority. Providing clean drinking water to the people is my life’s mission for which we will continue working with NGOs and philanthropists, the governor said.